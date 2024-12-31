'2025 will be huge for me': Syrian singer Bessan Ismail shares new year plans; music releases

Photos: Shihab; Art Direction: Hazan Sasou

In times of turmoil, when you witness the world around you crumble, where do you turn? For 21-year-old Syrian artist Bessan Ismail, art became her refuge when she needed it most. The singer, whose work is resonating deeply with audiences far and wide, discovered at an early age that music was more than an escape—it was a way to process her experiences and transform raw emotions into something meaningful that ignites hope in others.

Her creativity, however, stems from a very intimate confrontation with loss and resilience. In a conversation with Khaleej Times, the singer and social media sensation, opens up about her incredible journey from a challenging childhood to becoming a rising star in the Middle Eastern music and social media scenes.

A 'bittersweet' childhood

Bessan’s early years in Syria were a blend of hardship and hope. “My childhood was bitter and sweet at the same time,” she recalled the life-altering event at a young age when her father disappeared. “We didn’t know if my father was alive or dead. That uncertainty was always with us.” At just 10 years old, Bessan left Syria for Germany, beginning a journey of self-discovery.

Photo: Shihab; Art Direction: Hazan Sasou

“Leaving my home, my culture, and everything I knew was tough. I had to adapt to a new country, new people, and a completely different lifestyle,” she added. Yet, looking back, those seven years in Germany were crucial in shaping her character and broadening her perspective beyond the hardships that life threw her way.

Move to Dubai

For as long as she can remember, music has always been Bessan’s passion. By the time she moved to Dubai at 17, the artist had already laid the groundwork to bring her dreams to life. “My dream was always to sing,” said Bessan, recounting her first foray into the world of music.

“I remember I was 14 when I uploaded short singing clips on social media. The quality wasn’t great, but the response was so overwhelming. It showed me that I had a chance,” she said.

Though Bessan started off singing ready-made compositions she purchased, the artist is now venturing into writing and creating her own original pieces, including her soon-to-be-released Hayin Al-Harban. “I’m very excited to start writing and composing my own songs. It’s more personal, more authentic,” she added. “I’m working harder than ever now. Singing is my life.”

Her style, a fusion of Arabic and modern influences, reflects both her heritage and individuality, says Bessan. “My music is inspired by my life, my emotions, and the people around me,” she added, citing Syrian singer Assala Nasri as a significant influence. “I feel a connection to Assala’s authenticity and her journey. She’s been an inspiration for me.”

Navigating social media stardom

With over 11 million YouTube subscribers and thriving platforms on TikTok and Instagram, Bessan has become a social media powerhouse. However, managing such fame at a young age seldom comes without its challenges. "In the beginning, I was deeply affected by negative comments," she admitted. "I had a weak personality back then, but I've learned to use that negativity as motivation. It's what made me stronger." Balancing her dual roles as a singer and an influencer requires constant effort. "There's no break in this job. I'm always working, creating content, and staying connected with my audience," she said. Despite the challenges, Bessan remains grounded, crediting her family for their support. "My mum and brother have always been by my side. They're my rock." New year, new dreams For Bessan, success is about more than just personal victories. She hopes to use her platform to inspire others. "I want to show people that nothing is impossible. I started with nothing, and with hard work, I became something," she said. "There are so many people with dreams who feel like they can't achieve them. I want to tell them: you can. Failure is part of the process. What matters is that you don't give up." As Bessan gears up for a transformative 2025, the artist has big plans. "This coming year is going to be huge for me," she said. With new music, including the music video for Hayin Al-Harban set to release in January, and collaborations in the pipeline, Bessan is all set for a breakthrough on the global stage. "I want to perform in the biggest theatres in the Middle East and eventually on an international level."