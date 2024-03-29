UAE

Dubai World Cup: Free shuttle buses, parking areas announced by RTA

The event takes place on Saturday with the first race starting at 3.30pm

by

Web Desk
Photo: File
Photo: File

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 10:16 PM

Last updated: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 10:17 PM

With the prestigious Dubai World Cup, the biggest sporting and social event, set to take place on Saturday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the parking spaces within the Meydan Racecourse facility as well as other parking areas and free shuttle buses from parking areas.

It will be operational from 1pm to 12 midnight.


The authority said that there will be 6,400 parking spaces for permit holders in the parking lots of the Meydan Racecourse.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


RTA also said that there will be 5,000 additional parking spaces opposite the Dubai Falcon Hospital.

RTA has released a map showing the traffic route to the Meydan public parking, traffic route to the Meydan car park pass holders parking, the shuttle bus holding area and the public parking area.

Check the map below:

The event features nine races with the Dubai World Cup, the final race of the night, worth a whopping $12 million, playing out at 8.35pm.

Web Desk

