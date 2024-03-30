Dubai World Cup: All you need to know, races, timings, how to watch in UAE

Winner of his last two races at Meydan — the six-year-old gelding is second favourite for the race behind defending champion Country Grammer
"People say that I am one of the biggest owners of horses, but only a few know that I have spent endless nights of my childhood sleeping in the stable with my horse. My mother always knew where I would be when she searched at night and couldn't find me on my bed."
This excerpt from My Story by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, perhaps sums it up perfectly — the great leader's love for horses.
From that sheer love and passion for the equine species, the Dubai World Cup was born.
The year 1996 changed the horse racing landscape like no other with the best of the world gathering at the then Nad Al Sheba Racecourse and now at the iconic and the stunning marvel which is the Meydan Racecourse.
Every Saturday of March, as is the tradition, the best of the best horses, trainers, top notch jockeys and owners converge to make it a true festival of horse racing.
The 28th renewal of the showpiece is set to take to the bottle green starting gates of the Meydan Racecourse today.
Here, we give you a lowdown on what's in store:
The event was created in 1996 by Sheikh Mohammed and sees the best of thoroughbred breed of horses as well as Purebred Arabians from all over the world.
It is held at the Meydan Racecourse which was opened in 2010. Prior to that, the Dubai World Cup was held at the Nad Al Sheba Racecourse.
There are nine races on the card starting with a classic contest for the Purebred Arabians.
The first race is at 3.30pm but racegoers are advised to get to the Meydan Racecourse early to avoid traffic and tailbacks.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the parking spaces within the Meydan Racecourse facility as well as other parking areas and free shuttle buses from parking areas.
The total prize money for the night is $30.5 million.
As is the tradition, the race card consists on nine races.
The race night has attracted a field of 119 of the world's elite horses from 15 countries and includes 33 winners of Group 1 races, in addition to 5 horses which won titles in the Dubai World Cup last season.
The $12 million Dubai World Cup is the main race and will bring the curtains down on the night. But, all the other races too hold their weight on the night.
If you cannot make it to the Meydan Racecourse, you can watch Dubai Racing Channel and Yas TV. Sport 24 will make the broadcast available on Emirates Airline, for those in the skies.
You can also catch all the race updates and results on Khaleej Times' social media pages.
The dust may be yet to settle but there will be a stunning closing show, featuring a drone display that aims to set a new world record. A fleet of 4,000 specialised drones will deliver a unique 33-minute aerial display of pyrotechnics and LED lights.
Thunder Snow, owned by Godolphin, is the only horse to have defended the title, winning it in 2018 and 2019.
Godolphin has won a record nine Dubai World Cups in 2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Emirati Saeed bin Suroor has won it a record nine times in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019.
American jockey Jerry Bailey won in 1996, 1997, 2001 and 2002 and the charismatic Italian Frankie Dettori is on level terms with four won in 2000, 2003, 2006, 2022.
