AstraZeneca to withdraw Covid-19 vaccine globally as demand dips

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday that it had initiated the worldwide withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine due to a "surplus of available updated vaccines" since the pandemic.
The company also said it would proceed to withdraw the vaccine Vaxzevria's marketing authorisations within Europe.
"As multiple, variant Covid-19 vaccines have since been developed, there is a surplus of available updated vaccines," the company said, adding that this had led to a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied.
The firm's application to withdraw the vaccine was made on March 5 and came into effect on May 7, according to the Telegraph, which first reported the development.
London-listed AstraZeneca began moving into respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and obesity drugs through several deals last year after a slowdown in growth as Covid-19 medicine sales declined.
