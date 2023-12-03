UAE: Sunday tickets sold out for COP28 green zone

Visitors at COP28 green zone at Expo City, Dubai. Photo: Neeraj Murali

Tickets for the green zone of COP28 at Expo City, Dubai, were sold out on Sunday, December 3. Taking to social media, the COP28 team posted on Saturday evening that the free tickets to access the location on the first day it was open to public had all been snapped up.

On Sunday, after two days of exclusive access to government officials, delegates and negotiators, the climate gathering opened to the public. UAE residents flocked to visit the site and learn more about various topics.

Some visited with their young children and families, while others decided to drop by the location with their friends and colleagues.

Queues were visible outside several attractions, including the House of Sustainability and Al Wasl Dome. At the house of sustainability, visitors have the chance to explore the culture and history of the UAE, while at the Al Wasl Dome, an exhibition of sustainable fashion is on display.

For 12-year-old David, it was an opportunity to learn more about renewable energy. He stopped at the stall of Octopus inside the Energy hub to understand how the “fans” he saw outside the Expo City would make energy. “They are pink and hard to miss,” he said. “So when I came into the Energy hub and saw the same fans, which the lady told me was like a windmill, I just wanted to understand how it worked.”

Taking place in Dubai until December 12, COP28 aims to bring together countries to fight climate change together.

Riti and Manasi

Friends Riti and Manasi were at the event to “draw some inspiration” for their careers. After meeting each other while studying in Manchester, the duo ran into each other after several years in Dubai. Riti runs a sustainable packaging brand startup. “I feel like packaging makes a huge difference,” she said. “Everything we take, we package it. Either we use plastic, or we just throw away the packaging. That’s why I started something you can compost in your backyard within six months.”

Meanwhile, Manasi works in finance but wants to switch fields to sustainability. “It is a calling,” she said. “I care deeply about sustainability and want to make the switch, but I am still waiting for some courage. So I think I am here looking for inspiration.”

