UAE President, UN Secretary-General discuss COP28 agenda and regional developments

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Antonio Guterres with Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel duing a press conference at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai. - AFP

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 8:25 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Expo City Dubai on Sunday.

During the meeting, the President and the UN Secretary-General discussed issues on the COP28 agenda and the importance of the conference in enhancing international collective action to address climate challenges in a manner that serves humanity and future generations.

The UN Secretary-General commended the initiative by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in establishing a $30 billion fund for global climate solutions to bridge the climate financing gap and facilitate affordable access.

The meeting also addressed cooperation between the UAE and UN agencies, particularly in supporting world peace, climate action, and sustainable development, as well as humanitarian work regionally and internationally.

Additionally, both sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They underscored the need for international action to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, prevent their forced displacement, and ensure the safe, sustained, and at-scale delivery of humanitarian aid. Furthermore, efforts to prevent the escalation of regional conflict and work towards peace based on the two-state solution were discussed as essential for achieving regional stability, creating an environment conducive to enhanced cooperation in the Middle East, and fostering the development and prosperity of its peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and COP28 President; Mohammed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Mohamad Issa Abushahab, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations; and the delegation accompanying the Secretary-General of the United Nations.