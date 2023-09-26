UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations in Abu Dhabi

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 4:13 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, discussed the strength of bilateral relations and strategic cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to develop ties to serve mutual interests, in addition to various regional and international developments.

This came during the UAE President's reception of the Dutch Prime Minister today at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, where he welcomed Rutte and expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to advancing UAE-Netherlands relations in key fields.

He conveyed his greetings to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and his wishes for His Majesty's continued health and well-being, as well as further prosperity for the people of the Netherlands. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in the investment, economic, educational, cultural, technology, and science fields.

They also discussed renewable energy, sustainable development and climate action.The meeting also addressed the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), which the UAE will host later this year. In this context, they emphasised their joint commitment to working collectively to achieve outcomes that represent a significant breakthrough in international climate action and benefit all without exception.

Both sides noted that the UAE and the Netherlands share a notable interest in environmental, climate, renewable energy, and sustainability issues.His Highness and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands also exchanged views on numerous regional and international issues of mutual interest.The meeting addressed the importance of joint efforts to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence, peace, and human fraternity in order to achieve stability and sustainable development for all.His Highness affirmed the strength of UAE-Netherlands relations, noting that the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties last year.

Sheikh Mohamed also emphasised the UAE's keenness to enhance this cooperation in the coming period and leverage opportunities that will foster further progress and prosperity for both nations and their peoples.His Highness underscored the strength and diversity of bilateral economic relations encompassing vital sectors such as renewable energy, food security, technology, water, agriculture, trade, and more.

He noted that non-oil trade exchange between the two countries reached $4.6 billion last year, with a growth rate of 7.2 per cent compared to 2021. The UAE President highlighted that there are approximately 350 Dutch companies operating in the UAE in key sectors, and the UAE is one of the Netherlands' most important trading partners in the Arab world.His Highness pointed out that the UAE's commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and renewable energy builds upon its rich legacy of backing global endeavours and initiatives that champion sustainable development and global economic prosperity.

He further remarked that the UAE's strategy of economic diversification has been instrumental in supporting its economic robustness, aligning with its future vision, and enhancing its international stature and competitiveness.Rutte expressed his appreciation to His Highness for the warm reception, emphasising his country's keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE.

Rutte also noted that the Netherlands shares many interests with the UAE, particularly in the areas of sustainable development, green economy, renewable energy, food security, and climate action, among other fields.

