Look: Sheikh Mohamed, Kamala Harris discuss bilateral relations,regional developments at COP28

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held discussions with US Vice-President Kamala Harris on numerous issues on the agenda of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) on Saturday.

The significance of the conference in fostering international cooperation to combat climate change in a way that serves the common interests of all peoples worldwide was emphasised.

The discussion also highlighted cooperation between the two countries in renewable energy and sustainable development, focusing on joint initiatives in these areas.

The meeting, which took place at the COP28 venue in Expo City Dubai, also covered the historic partnership between the UAE and the US, exploring ways to advance ties in various fields. Additionally, a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed, particularly the latest developments in the Palestinian territories.

The importance of working towards a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, protecting civilians, providing secure channels to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of the Strip without obstruction, preventing their displacement, and identifying a clear political horizon based on the two-state solution to achieve regional stability and peace were also highlighted.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of Supreme Council for National Security; and Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.