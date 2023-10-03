Expo City Dubai announces temporary closure of 6 pavilions, attractions

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 12:19 AM

Six pavilions and attractions at Expo City Dubai will be temporarily closed for 12 days to incorporate changes for the hosting of COP28.

Public access to Terra, Alif, Vision and Women’s Pavilions, Stories of Nations and Latifa’s Adventures will be closed from November 18 to November 29, a spokesperson from Expo City has confirmed to Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

Expo City Dubai is the venue for COP28 or the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) taking place from November 30 to December 12.

COP28 UAE is expected to produce a comprehensive assessment of the global progress since world leaders adopted the Paris Agreement in 2016. It will also provide measures that are needed to be put in place to bridge the gaps in achieving the goal of the rise in mean global temperature to 1.5°C to substantially reduce the effects of climate change.

Sustainability and mobility

Expo City Dubai is the pioneering legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai. Terra or Sustainability Pavilion “takes visitors to an immersive journey through the forest’s roots and the ocean’s depths to explore the impact humanity’s choices are having on the environment and gain skills to protect and preserve our planet for generations to come.”

Alif or Mobility Pavilion, meanwhile, showcases the history of human mobility – from the advent of Arab Civilization to the UAE’s pioneering Emirates Mars Mission. It also features how AI (artificial intelligence) “will transform the cities we live in and the way we interact.”

Women in history

Women's Pavilion brings visitors to a journey on women’s impact in creating a better world. Here, stories of women taking central roles in history take centre stage.

The Stories of Nations Exhibitions are the living legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai’s international participants. While many of the iconic objects have been shipped back to their respective countries, more than 80 original items focusing on the sub-themes opportunity, sustainability, and mobility are still on display, including sculptures, artefacts, musical instruments, memorabilia and textiles.

Latifa's Adventures is a favourite playground where kids can bounce over nets in the ‘zero-gravity’ chamber, leap into orbit around swings and hop aboard a replica of the UAE’s Hope Probe.

