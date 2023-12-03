COP28 in UAE: 'It's pure gold', says Messi about planet Earth, as he shares sustainability message in moving video

Photo: AFP file

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 11:30 AM Last updated: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 11:36 AM

"What I have in my hands, it's something very precious," says Lionel Messi, holding a golden ball in his hands. "It's pure gold."

On December 2, the third day of COP28 in the UAE, the official account of the climate conference shared a video of the Argentine football legend spreading a message of sustainability.

"There's just one," he says, referring to the object in his hands. "With effort and a sense of community we can take care of it."

As he says this, the ball slowly transforms into a model of the Earth.

The video ends with Messi's call to action, asking people of the world to join efforts with 'JOIN THE PLANET'.

"Lets work together to save the planet for future generations," he says. "Join COP28 to find the solutions."

Watch the video here:

According to reports from blockchain and cryptocurrency websites, earlier this year Messi joined the $PLANET blockchain movement, which was started to generate investments for sustainability causes and startups.

