Zumba clinic unites Dubai Duty Free staffers in support of Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai Duty Free entered the fourth week of the Dubai Fitness Challenge with a Zumba class at its headquarters. - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 10:11 PM

Last weekend the Dubai Duty Free staff parking lot at its head office turned into a fitness hub with a Zumba class filled with 170 adrenaline-charged Dubai Duty Free employees.

The one-and-a-half-hour Zumba Class, which is a fitness program that involves cardio and Latin-inspired dance movements, was the third corporate activity conducted by the retailer in support of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2023 which is entering its fourth weekend.

The highly anticipated intense workout was conducted by two licensed Zumba instructors, Rael John Gonzales and Jessa Clavel Carmona, with each session designed to help employees stay in shape.

The fun cardio and Latin-inspired dance class used choreography from salsa, merengue, cumbia, reggaeton, and a mix of international music.

Some participants were joined by their children and spouses, and the top 5 best Zumba performers were awarded.

The last Dubai Duty Free corporate activity will be the Iyengar Yoga to be led by Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi and his wife Alpana on November 26 at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel - The Secret Garden.