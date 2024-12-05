Zaad Holdings Limited Partners with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment for a More Sustainable Future in the UAE!

In a significant step toward a more sustainable future, Zaad Holdings Limited, a leading company in combating food waste, has announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Food Exhibition on November 26, 2024. This partnership aims to address food loss and waste, raise awareness, and educate the community about the impact of food waste and ways to reduce it in the UAE.

The collaboration reflects the commitment of both MOCCAE and Zaad to increase public awareness and educate individuals about the effects of food loss and waste while engaging the food private sector and the community in efforts to enhance national food security. Reducing food loss and waste is a key objective of the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051, which emphasizes maximizing the use of food resources and minimizing waste.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Alia Abdulrahim Al Harmoodi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at MOCCAE, and Saleh Sayed Ahmed Hashem, Co-founder and CEO of Zaad Holdings Limited.

Eng. Alia Abdulrahim Al Harmoodi stated:

"Our collaboration with Zaad underscores MOCCAE's dedication to strengthening partnerships with the private sector and enhancing its role in achieving our goals for promoting sustainable practices within UAE society. Reducing food loss and waste is among the most critical sustainable practices, contributing to the national goal of cutting food waste by 50% by 2030, aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 12.3."

Mr. Saleh Sayed Ahmed Hashem added:

"We are excited to support and commit to MOCCAE's vision in creating a sustainable future by protecting and developing ecosystems and ensuring a prosperous future for our beloved nation. Zaad's endeavor is to contribute to achieving the UAE's vision of reducing food waste by 50% by 2030. We also aspire that the Zaad application will become the first choice for our partners and consumers in the UAE, thus rescuing food for a sustainable future."

Zaad's innovative platform addresses food surplus by offering surplus food at discounts of up to 60%. This collaboration aligns with the ministry's vision of a sustainable future: "A Future Without Waste" by providing effective, innovative solutions.

This partnership supports MOCCAE's mission to reduce food loss and waste by 50% by 2030 and beyond. Zaad aims to empower businesses in the food and beverage (F&B) sector by providing technology to minimize food waste, lower carbon emissions, and enhance profitability.

Collaborating with a prestigious government entity positions Zaad as a leader in combating food waste and as the preferred solution for companies committed to sustainable practices.

Under the MoU, Zaad will manage and implement awareness campaigns for individuals and businesses in partnership with MOCCAE. These campaigns aim to lower food waste rates, foster research and development for innovative solutions, and pilot new technologies to address food loss and waste. By analyzing user behavior, Zaad will develop tools and strategies to encourage sustainable food practices as a way of life.

Individuals and businesses are invited to become part of this initiative by downloading the Zaad app to access surplus food at affordable prices. Companies in the F&B sector are encouraged to collaborate with Zaad to turn food waste into profit and reduce their carbon footprint.

For inquiries or partnership opportunities, please email us at info@zaadapp.com. Together, we can lead the fight against food waste and build a sustainable future for the UAE.