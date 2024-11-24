Wynn Resorts’ RAK property now 55% complete

The concrete structure is complete up to the 26th floor of the main resort tower, with walls extending to the 29th floor. — Supplied photo

Fifty five per cent of Wynn Resorts’ integrated gaming resort on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is now complete, the company announced.

The concrete structure is complete up to the 26th floor of the main resort tower, with walls extending to the 29th floor. The construction team is completing one floor per week, working toward a topping off in December 2025. In the last 100 days, the resort tower grew by 44 metres.

Wynn Design and Development (WDD), employing more than 90 architects, designers, and creative visionaries, is overseeing all facets of the project’s design and development. There are currently 9,100 construction team members onsite, and more than 100 concrete trucks in place on the site per day, the company said in a statement.

The resort will offer 1,542 rooms and suites. To-date, the tower structure has been completed for 1,121 guest rooms, or 73 per cent of the total. Fit out is underway in approximately 820 rooms – including walls, floors, and ceilings, as well as all mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services. The elevator and escalator installation also began this month.

Wynn Al Marjan Island is located 50 minutes from the Dubai International Airport. The resort is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027. Wynn Al Marjan Island will create a new category of luxury in the region through its unique collection of experiences. The twenty-two restaurants, lounges, and bars will range from high-energy social destinations to fine dining. Contributing to the atmosphere, a nightclub featuring the legendary “Only At Wynn” line-up of world-renowned DJs and a beach club will be situated on its own white sand beach on the Arabian Gulf. There will be an extensive poolscape adjacent to the beach with multiple swimming and wading pools, water features, private cabanas, and tropical landscaping covering 3.6 hectares. The resort will also include a 15,000-square-metre shopping promenade filled with the world’s top luxury boutiques, a five-star spa, and a salon. The 7,500-square-meter meetings and events center, along with a theater, will offer exciting parties, events, and bespoke entertainment experiences.

Wynn Resorts is developing the project in partnership with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding. It is anticipated to be the first integrated gaming resort in the Middle East North Africa (Mena) region.