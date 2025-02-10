World’s highest penthouse in Burj Khalifa hits Dubai market for $51m

A woman takes a picture of the Dubai skyline with Burj Khalifa, the world's largest building from Creek Harbour on February 5, 2025. — AFP file

An extraordinary opportunity has emerged in the realm of luxury real estate: The world’s highest residence, a stunning 21,000 square-foot duplex penthouse in the iconic Burj Khalifa, is now on the market for an impressive $51 million.

Exclusively listed by Invest Dubai Real Estate, this penthouse represents the pinnacle of opulence and sophistication, offering unparalleled panoramic views and architectural brilliance.

Perched over 1,300 feet above the bustling cityscape, this unique full-floor duplex provides breathtaking 360-degree vistas of Dubai, the Arabian Gulf, and the expansive desert. With 14,000 square feet on the main level and an additional 7,000 square feet on the upper level, it holds the title of the largest residence in Downtown Dubai. The penthouse features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a private swimming pool, and the distinction of being served by the only private lift in the tower.

Presented as a shell-and-core unit, this residence offers a blank canvas for potential buyers to create their dream home. With abundant space for lavish entertaining, luxurious bedrooms, and custom amenities, the possibilities for personalization are endless.

As the exclusive listing agent, Invest Dubai Real Estate specializes in off-market properties, catering to a discerning clientele that includes global investors, royalty, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm has established a reputation for curating some of the rarest and most sought-after properties, making this penthouse an exceptional offering for those seeking an unrivalled lifestyle in the heart of Dubai.

“This penthouse is a testament to exceptional luxury and architectural excellence,” said Asad Khan, Founder and CEO of Invest Dubai Real Estate. “Owning a residence in the Burj Khalifa is not just about having a home; it’s about becoming part of history itself.” Dubai's luxury real estate market continues to captivate global investors, with demand for ultra-premium properties soaring amid wealth migration, tax advantages, and a growing population of high-net-worth individuals. This penthouse is not merely a residence; it embodies a unique blend of privacy, security, and world-class amenities. Residents will enjoy exclusive access to a lounge, fitness centre, Japanese gardens, spa, fine dining options, and dedicated 24-hour concierge services—all within one of the most prestigious addresses in the world. While record-breaking properties exist around the globe, the Burj Khalifa penthouse stands apart due to its unmatched height and iconic status. This architectural marvel is not only a living space but a globally recognized landmark, making it one of the most coveted properties on the market.

At a price tag of $51 million, the penthouse reflects an extraordinary combination of location, luxury, exclusivity, and investment potential—a true masterpiece for those who aspire to live at the very top.