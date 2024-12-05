White Friday 2024: Mobile in-app purchases surge by 74%, led by iOS growth

Smartphone in-app purchases on White Friday 2024 increased by 74% compared to average Fridays in November, a sharp rise from 24% in 2023, data showed.

AppsFlyer, the global leader in marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics, has released its White Friday 2024 insights, showcasing significant growth in mobile commerce activity in the Middle East.

Year-over-year, White Friday purchases grew by 29%, driven by a 36% increase on iOS and near-flat performance on Android (-1% YoY change).

The data underscores White Friday’s growing prominence as a key event for mobile commerce, especially for iOS users, where activity spiked across key metrics.

As companies in the Middle East compete to get consumers to download and engage with their apps, the research shows that events such as White Friday are an unmissable opportunity. This year, during White Friday, e-commerce and retail apps saw a 29% spike compared to average Fridays in November, marking a considerable increase from last year (19%).

This trend was also reflected in non-organic installs (NOIs) which are driven by targeted marketing campaigns. NOIs increased by 30% on White Friday compared to average Fridays in November. However, on a YoY basis, NOIs fell by 37% when examining this particular Friday alone. Also noteworthy for Middle East mobile marketers, remarketing conversions surged by 81% YoY, with iOS leading the way with a 123% increase in value compared to White Friday 2023. “White Friday 2024 in the Middle East highlights the region’s increasing embrace of mobile commerce, and it is one of the most anticipated shopping periods in the region,” said Sue Azari, Industry Lead – eCommerce at AppsFlyer. “The 29% year-over-year growth in in-app purchases, led by iOS gains and an 81% surge in remarketing conversions, showcases how brands are effectively leveraging targeted strategies to engage consumers.”

“While the decline in installs reflects shifts in acquisition trends, the remarkable increase in remarketing underscores the importance of re-engagement in driving value during peak shopping periods. These insights demonstrate the growing sophistication of mobile commerce strategies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” Azari added.