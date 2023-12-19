Web3-enabled online auction marketplace set for January 2024 launch

Mohammed Shaiba Al Mazrouei, CEO of Ayshei

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 3:52 PM

With the UAE e-commerce market, expected to reach $17.2 billion by 2027, Ayshei.com, a new web3-enabled online marketplace backed by Medad Holding and leading investors, is set to officially launch at the beginning of 2024.

Ayshei, which means 'Anything' in Arabic, will integrate cutting-edge features such as online auctions, virtual stores, delivery services, and AI technology, among other unique solutions. This platform will seek to provide users with an all-in-one solution for secure transactions and communications.

Mohammed Shaiba Al Mazrouei, CEO of Ayshei, said: "With Ayshei.com, we are not just launching a marketplace; we are unleashing a new era of online commerce in the UAE. As we embark on this journey, we take pride in being the first platform providing full transparency on fee structures and onboarding processes."

Ayshei positions itself as a market enabler for SMEs, startups, and home businesses. The platform will offer an all-in-one virtual store, providing essential services like trade licence, bank account, payment gateway, logistics (including end-to-end self-storage), and delivery, empowering businesses to establish and thrive in the digital realm.

Ayshei is a decentralised platform that leverages web3 technology while ensuring user security and transparency. The platform deploys multiple security measures, including profile verification through Emirates ID, UAE Pass integration, high-value product authentications, advanced transaction monitoring, property and car inspections.

Ayshei introduces intelligent solutions in real estate, auctions, and other domains, setting itself apart from other platforms. The unique open auction model ensures users get the best deals for their products.

"Community lies at the heart of Ayshei, offering next-generation retail networking features. As the platform primarily offers a classifieds and auction outlet, users can expect a continuous unlocking of additional features throughout the year, reflecting Ayshei's commitment to innovation," Al Mazrouei said.