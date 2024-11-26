Vedanta partners with Saudi Arabia to boost copper output

The Vedanta office building in Mumbai. — Reuters file

Vedanta Copper International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, as signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Investment and Ministry of Industries & Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration aims to invest $2 billion in significant copper projects within the kingdom, in alignment with Vision 2030.

The projects encompass a 400 kilo tonne per annum (KTPA) greenfield copper smelter and refinery, along with a 300 KTPA copper rod project. These initiatives support Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, which endeavours to unlock an estimated $1.3 trillion in mineral resources and elevate the minerals sector’s GDP contribution from $17 billion to $64 billion by 2030. Currently, the kingdom’s copper demand is around 365 KTPA, a figure anticipated to more than double by 2035, primarily met by imports at present.

Vedanta’s projects, including the copper smelter and refinery, as well as the forthcoming copper rod project, are set to be established in Ras Al Khair Industrial City within the kingdom. Recent visits by senior officials from the Saudi Ministry of Mines and the National Industrial Development Centre to Vedanta’s operations in India have laid a foundation for further high-level discussions, officials said.

Chris Griffith, chief executive officer – base metals, Vedanta Limited, said: “Our projects will enhance the kingdom’s self-reliance in the copper supply chain. Saudi Arabia has been a leader in oil exploration and hydrocarbons for decades. Now, under visionary leadership, it is poised to tap into its vast, unexplored mineral potential, as it embraces the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

Together, these projects are expected to help create thousands of new jobs, facilitate the development of hundreds of downstream industries, and will contribute ~$19 billion to the national GDP. Crucially, over time, they will also help the Kingdom move closer to achieving self-sufficiency in its copper supply chain. This strategic partnership underscores both Saudi Arabia and Vedanta’s commitment to sustainable development and economic diversification, marrying advanced technology with infrastructure build-out and contributing significantly to regional growth, in line with Vision 2030 objectives. Vedanta plans to commence operations in the kingdom with a 125 KTPA copper rod mill project, which requires an investment of around $30 million. All the necessary approvals to establish this project are in place, land has been acquired, technology orders have been placed, and work on the project site is expected to commence shortly. Commercial production is expected to start in full swing by Q4 FY 2025-26.

The global annual demand for copper is expected to increase by 40 per cent by 2040. The tailwinds provided by the global energy transition and the move to sustainable and efficient modes of transportation and electrification are expected to turbocharge this growth. It is estimated that to achieve the global warming targets of no more than +1.5 degrees Celsius outlined in the Paris Agreement, around $1 trillion annual investment will be needed to support the global renewable infrastructure spend between 2025-2030. The global copper supply is set to peak in 2026 at 26Mt with demand continuing to outpace supply if new major projects do not come online.