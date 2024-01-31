UAE Central Bank follows US Fed, holds key rate

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 11:05 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 11:10 PM

The UAE Central Bank has followed US Federal Reserve and decided to maintain the base rate applicable to the overnight deposit facility (ODF) without change at 5.40%.

The US Federal Reserve held its key lending rate steady for a fourth consecutive meeting on Wednesday (Jan 31) as inflation inches closer towards its long-term target of two per cent.

The Fed’s target inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, has now fallen below an annual rate of three per cent, while economic growth remained robust at 2.5 per cent in 2023 and unemployment stayed close to historic lows.

More to follow