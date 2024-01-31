UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE Central Bank follows US Fed, holds key rate

Inflation inches closer to target

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 11:05 PM

Last updated: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 11:10 PM

The UAE Central Bank has followed US Federal Reserve and decided to maintain the base rate applicable to the overnight deposit facility (ODF) without change at 5.40%.

The US Federal Reserve held its key lending rate steady for a fourth consecutive meeting on Wednesday (Jan 31) as inflation inches closer towards its long-term target of two per cent.

The Fed’s target inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, has now fallen below an annual rate of three per cent, while economic growth remained robust at 2.5 per cent in 2023 and unemployment stayed close to historic lows.

More to follow

Web Desk

More news from Business