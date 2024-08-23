US Fed chair says 'time has come' to cut interest rates

UAE home appliances market poised to grow to $1.31 billion
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that the "time has come" for the US to start cutting interest rates, adding that his "confidence has grown" that the battle against inflation is on track.
"The time has come for policy to adjust," he said in a keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in the US state of Wyoming, according to prepared remarks, adding: "The direction of travel is clear."
US stocks opened higher on Friday, as traders waited with anticipation for Powell's keynote address on the path of monetary policy.
More to follow
