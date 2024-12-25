Unlocking global success: Key steps for startups in 2025

A view of the Dubai skyline. — File phoot

As we head into 2025, the tech landscape in the UAE and the Mena region overall continues to evolve rapidly, presenting both opportunities and challenges for startups.

In this environment, building a business that not only survives but thrives on a global scale demands much more than just an innovative idea.

Rashit Makhat, director and co-founder of Scalo Technologies, the UAE tech venture company, sees the region as a dynamic hub for tech startups, which secured $258 million in funding in November alone, $146 million of this in the UAE.

But in order to scale successfully, he says startups must adopt proven strategies that fuel growth, attract investment, and build lasting impact, and he outlines six key steps founders can take to achieve global success.

1. Understand your market deeply: Don’t just know your customers — understand their habits, values, and spending limits. Use this knowledge to send out messages that make sense to them, and keeps them engaged.

2. Focus on niche markets and differentiation: With the regional ecosystem maturing, competition for market share and investor attention is intensifying. Founders should concentrate on niche markets or unique customer segments.

Tailored offerings that address specific needs can build a loyal customer base, helping startups stand out in crowded markets, paving the way for global recognition.

3. Build a strong, adaptive team: Talent is critical for growth, yet global data shows 75 per cent of tech companies struggle to find the right people.

Rashit Makhat, director and co-founder, Scalo Technologies

Startups can overcome this by fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, offering equity or stock options, and investing in employee development. This not only attracts top talent but also retains them, ensuring a skilled workforce to navigate challenges. 4. Stay agile and invest in technology: Technology evolves rapidly, and staying ahead of trends is crucial. Startups should invest in tools and systems that provide a competitive edge, attracting both investors and customers. Limited resources can be a barrier, but partnerships with accelerators, research institutions, and tech communities can help. Encouraging a culture of continuous learning keeps teams agile and adaptable. 5. Plan for the Unexpected: The regional market’s dynamic nature, influenced by political, economic, and social factors, demands flexibility. Startups should monitor industry trends and consumer demands to refine strategies. Having a contingency plan for economic downturns or regulatory changes ensures resilience and positions startups for long-term success. 6. Set small goals: Startups should break their big vision down into smaller, achievable goals, track progress regularly and use these milestones to stay motivated and focused.

“Overall, be passionate about your mission” says Makhat. “Love what you do. This shows in your work, attracting others to support and believe in your business.”