UAE's e& offers to increase stake in Vodafone by 20%

Analysts slightly lowered their gold forecasts for this year
UAE's e& has submitted an offer to increase its stake in Vodafone by 20%, e&'s CEO Hatem Dowidar told CNBC Arabia on Wednesday.
The company formerly known as Etisalat, e& has been gradually building up its stake in the British telecoms company ever since it took a 9.8% stake for $4.4 billion in May 2022.
Its ownership as of April stood at 14.61%, according to an SEC filing.
The UAE operator's cooperation with Vodafone is awaiting regulatory approvals in countries where the British company operates, which "include an agreement to regulate relations between the two companies, and also the possibility of increasing our stake to 20%," Dowidar said.
"We are hopeful to get these approvals in the next 3 or 4 months."
ALSO READ:
Analysts slightly lowered their gold forecasts for this year
Net profit jumps 73 per cent to Dh1.2 billion during the first half
Its balance sheet surpasses Dh800 billion milestone for first time
Revenue for H1 2023 improved by 50% to Dh4.3 billion
Developer posts profit of Dh17.7 million in the second quarter
A simple rule is to prepare a budget for your outflows
The evolution of these enterprises has mirrored the UAE’s transformation
Political turmoil in the country after the removal of the former government has exacerbated the economic condition in the country with inflation hitting record highs