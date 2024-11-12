UAE: Visa launches flexible payments feature for customers

Photo: AFP

Visa said on Tuesday it was rolling out a flexible payments feature in the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates, as it looks to capitalise on the growing demand for a variety of transaction options.

The 'flexible credential' feature, already available in Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, lets customers use a single card to pay from different funding sources, the payments processor said.

Customers are increasingly prioritising convenience and flexibility in payments, especially as e-commerce flourishes, prompting companies to take proactive steps to maintain their edge in an industry being reshaped by digital disruptors.

A Visa study found that 51 per cent of card users want the ability to access multiple accounts and funding sources through a single credential.

"Most people think of their finances on a month-to-month basis. Breaking down the cost of an item helps people with their financial decisions and allows retailers to sell more," said Odysseas Papadimitriou, CEO of personal finance firm WalletHub.

For the U.S. rollout, Visa has partnered with fintech company Affirm, which has 1.4 million active cardholders. It has teamed up with Liv Bank for the UAE expansion.

Visa plans to expand the feature into Europe in the coming months, said Mark Nelsen, its global head of consumer products.