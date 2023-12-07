UAE to set up bankruptcy courts to rule on disputes

Image used for illustrative purpose

The UAE will set up specialised courts to handle bankruptcy cases as the government seeks to overhaul the restructuring and insolvency legal framework, streamlining the process to enhance investor trust further.

A federal law on financial restructuring and bankruptcy was published in the UAE Gazette on October 31 and will come into effect from May 1, 2024, according to legal experts.

Currently, a dedicated section of the Courts is led by a Court of Appeal judge responsible for overseeing bankruptcy and restructuring matters. The new law protects and streamlines the process and avoids separate enforcement proceedings for creditors.

“The court can impose a moratorium on creditor actions from the commencement of judicial and execution measures against debtors until the restructuring plan is ratified, without a specified time limitation. Exceptions are made for employment and family law matters to protect the rights of employees and spouses,” said Areen Jayousi, partner at Horizons & Co.

He pointed out that the emphasis on avoiding potential damage to the bankruptcy estate during restructuring is a notable feature of the New Law in the UAE.

“The law recognises the need to balance the interests of various stakeholders, including creditors, employees, and spouses. This protection is crucial to facilitate a smooth and effective restructuring,” he said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The new law also sets forth specific conditions for filing objections and grievances on decisions of the Court or the Trustee. “This is an important aspect of any legal framework, providing a structured process for addressing concerns and ensuring a fair and transparent resolution,” he said.

“The law encourages amicable settlements and expands the scope for debtors seeking Protective Composition, reflecting a focus on resolving financial difficulties through negotiation,” said Jayousi.

More details of the law and regulations will be released in due course.

