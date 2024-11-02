RAK’s Marjan Island to become world's '4th major gaming market', says Wynn resort chief

Photo: Supplied

With a Wynn gaming resort coming up on Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan Island, the destination is set to become "the fourth major gaming market in the world", the property's president said.

Wynn Al Marjan Island is set to be the first integrated gaming resort in the Middle East North Africa (Mena) region.

Max Tappeiner, the newly appointed president of Wynn Resort Al Marjan, noted the $2 billion project will redefine luxury and entertainment in the UAE and globally. It is set to open in the first quarter of 2027 and will be Wynn Resorts' first gaming destination in the UAE, marking a significant milestone for Ras Al Khaimah.

"With Al Marjan, we're excited for this opportunity," he said during the ‘Future of Ras Al Khaimah Conference’ on Friday, noting: "There are only three major gaming markets in the world right now, and we think this could become the fourth."

Showing photos of construction progress, Tappeiner explained that Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature unique amenities that will set it apart from other resorts. Construction is on track and it will open to the public in early 2027.

KT Photo: Azza Al Ali

The RAK resort will include luxury suites, a large casino, and various entertainment options, such as top-tier restaurants, bars, spa, and a beachfront day club. It will also have a significant conference centre for weddings and corporate events, drawing leisure and business travellers.

Tappeiner highlighted Wynn Resorts' strong global performance, noting they are top revenue producers and highly rated five-star operators.

Convenient location