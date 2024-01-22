UAE: Over 20,000 visitors to attend 3-day Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition in Dubai

Officials at the opening of Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition, jointly hosted by the governments of Kyoto Japan and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai (DET), opened its doors to visitors at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday.

The exhibition, which is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors over the three days, was opened by Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, director-general of Dubai Chambers, and Akimasa Yamashita, vice-governor of Kyoto’s government. Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Sheikh Manaa bin Hashir Al Maktoum; Mai Sakaue, CEO of Maico Enterprise Inc. which organizes the exhibition; and a large number of officials, businessmen and investors from both countries were also present.

Lootah said the Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition is an ideal platform for strengthening bilateral relations between the business communities in Dubai and Japan in various economic fields, stressing the interest of Dubai Chambers in attracting Japanese investments to the emirate.

“The total number of active Japanese companies registered in Dubai Chamber’s membership has reached 310 by the end of last year after adding 119 new Japanese companies in 2023 alone,” he added.

The participating Japanese organisations, companies and brands will cover diverse industrial sectors including technology, automotive, animation, video, games, food and beverage, among others.

The Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition is an annual fixture in the Middle East, offering a stage for Japanese businesses to display their products and services, while simultaneously presenting UAE-based entities with fresh avenues for exploration, stated the organisers.

Kyoto is a historic city in Japan and serves as the epicentre of Japanese culture. Over the centuries, Kyoto has nurtured traditional crafts such as textiles and ceramics, as well as traditional foods like Japanese cuisine and matcha tea, along with cultural practices like ikebana (flower arranging) and tea ceremony.

Moreover, Kyoto is home to a diverse range of cutting-edge industries, with numerous leading companies in fields such as semiconductors, decarbonisation technologies, and content creation, including movies, anime, and gaming. The refined traditional techniques and sophisticated cultural heritage of Kyoto have contributed to the global success of companies operating in various fields.”

According to the recent statistics of the Japan External Trade Organisation, the UAE became the top destination in the Middle East region for Japan’s exports. During the period from January to November 2023, it valued at $8 billion, taking economic bilateral relations to a great level.

Japan’s exports to UAE constitute 39.5 per cent of Japan's total exports to the Middle East during that period, that estimated at approximately $20.4 billion.

Mai Sakaue said: “We are thrilled to team up with esteemed partners for this first-of-its-kind B2B engagement representing Japan. The exhibition signifies Japan's proactive engagement on the global stage. We anticipate a successful introduction in Dubai, fostering fruitful business initiatives. Dubai is the optimal launchpad for our international business ventures. The Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition stands as a testament to the commitment to enhance trade relations, stimulate economic growth, and foster innovation in the Middle East.”