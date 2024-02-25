UAE: More than 17 million tourists expected to travel to Dubai this year

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 10:56 AM

Dubai expects the number of tourists to surpass last year’s figures in 2024 as it aims to continue building on the significant momentum generated over the past few years, a senior official said.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said attracting new and repeat visitors is key to maintaining strong growth achieved in 2023.

The emirates received a record 17.15 million international visitors last year as compared to 14.36 million in the previous year, a major growth of 19.4 per cent. The numbers surpassed pre-pandemic figures of 2019, when total numbers of visitors reached 16.73 million.

“We are confident that Dubai’s diverse tourism offering, combined with world-class infrastructure, its unique lifestyle, commitment to the highest standards of safety, and exceptional service at all touchpoints, will continue to drive the upward trend in international visitation numbers,” said Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM).

“Attracting new and repeat visitors from across our international markets is key to maintaining this growth, and the city remains committed to catering to travellers of all budgets and preferences. We look forward to welcoming more people to Dubai in 2024 and beyond,” Kazim told Khaleej Times.

He said the authority will continue to build on the significant momentum already generated, as it leverages the key elements that recently made us the No.1 global destination for the third successive year in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024.

Focus on eco-conscious travellers

DCTCM chief elaborated that there is an increasing focus on travelling more responsibly and the emirate is investing in sustainability initiatives like reducing carbon footprint and focusing on environmental conservation, which will appeal to eco-conscious travellers and families.

Developed in collaboration with Dubai’s hospitality sector, DCTCM launched the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp, which was launched in 2023 to accelerate efforts towards empowering the tourism sector to achieve its sustainability goals and serve as a validation of the hotel’s dedication to sustainable practices.

It also recognised 70 hotels with the highest level of adherence to its ‘19 Sustainability Requirements’, the first of its kind in the region.

“Dubai will continue to reshape the future of travel and hospitality, with the goal of becoming the world’s best city to visit, live and work in. We must ensure that the city stays ahead of the curve in terms of global trends, such as experiential-based tourism and sustainability, and create opportunities and memorable moments for all visitors,” Kazim said.

