UAE launches strategy to triple FDI to Dh2.2 trillion by 2031

Photo: Sheikh Mohammed/X

UAE has launched a strategy to triple foreign direct investment to Dh2.2 trillion by 2031, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced on X.

The announcement was made on the second day of the UAE's Annual Government Meetings which are held in Abu Dhabi and conclude on Wednesday.

The agenda of this year's meetings comprises three national pathways, with focus on national identity, family and artificial intelligence. It also includes eight panel discussions on national priorities, with the participation of heads of federal and local government entities.

Over 500 dignitaries, including rulers, crown princes, and federal and local government officials, will be in attendance.

Sheikh Mohammed also said Tuesday's meetings included honouring entities with distinguished application of artificial intelligence in addition to a group of intellectuals in the country.