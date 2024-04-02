UAE healthcare group introduces scientific committee

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 4:57 PM

STAR Metropolis Clinical Laboratories & Health Services Middle East (SMCL), the region’s premier referral laboratory, has taken a major step forward in elevating laboratory medicine with the introduction of its scientific committee.

The primary objective of the committee is twofold. Firstly, it endeavors to empower clinicians across all medical branches by providing scientific consultations, recommendations, and technical advice spanning clinical pathology, haematology, immunology, molecular genetics, histopathology, and cytopathology.

Additionally, the committee is dedicated to promoting scientific research across various fields, advising on present technologies, strategic planning, quality outcomes, and offering innovative solutions to challenges faced by pathologists.

“As part of the Arabian Healthcare Group (AHG), STAR Metropolis has been a stalwart in providing reliable and accurate laboratory services since its inception in 2006,” stated Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Healthcare Group. “The launch of the Scientific Committee consolidates our mission to promote laboratory services and become a preferred partner in the field of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine.”Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Healthcare Group

He emphasized the benefits of the committee, stating, “Our robust infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, streamlined processes, and stringent accreditation standards now benefit from the unwavering support of our esteemed Scientific Board, composed of highly accomplished, skilled, and renowned scientists. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing the medical fraternity of the region with access to high-quality scientific support, ensuring accurate diagnoses and timely patient care.”

The Scientific Committee at Star Metropolis boasts a strong lineup of experts in the field of pathology. Dr. Ismail Ibrahim Matalka, serving as Chairperson, brings extensive experience as a consultant histopathologist with a focus on liver and gastrointestinal pathology.

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, CEO of Arabian Healthcare Group and as the Co-Chair spearheads the committee alongside members: Dr. Varsha P. Ingale who brings over 22 years of experience and expertise in Histopathology, Oncopathology, and Clinical Pathology. Dr. Satyam Parmar, with a specialization in Clinical Pathology, oversees Newborn screening and Haematology services. Prof. Ali Hajeer, renowned for his work in Immunology and HLA gene diversity, provides invaluable insights into diagnostic infectious diseases and Dr. Salil Vaniawala’s extensive experience in Cancer Cytogenetics and Molecular Genetics ensures comprehensive advisory services.

Founded in 2006, STAR Metropolis Clinical Laboratories & Health Services Middle East (SMCL) has been committed to providing exceptional referral laboratory services marked by professionalism, ethics, and accuracy. Accredited with ISO 15189 and CAP, SMCL offers a comprehensive test menu of 2,500 routine and super-specialty tests, ensuring accurate and timely diagnostic results for patients across the MENA region.