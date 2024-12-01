UAE firm renames HR unit as 'Human Happiness Centre'

KPA Saheer, the Managing Director of Bronet Group

Bronet Group has announced that it is the first company in the UAE to rename its HR Department to the “Human Happiness Centre.”

By transitioning from a traditional HR approach to a more holistic one focused on human happiness, the “Human Happiness Centre” will emphasize programs and initiatives that nurture employee engagement, wellness, and overall satisfaction. This department will play a pivotal role in creating a positive work culture where every individual feels valued, supported, and motivated to contribute to Bronet Group’s ongoing success.

This initiative aligns with the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who announced the Human Happiness Centre in November 2016 as part of his efforts to promote well-being across the UAE.

KPA Saheer, the Managing Director of Bronet Group, emphasizes that happiness is pathway for success. He states, “We are excited to take this innovative step forward in the evolution of our HR department. In the spirit of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s commitment to happiness, we believe that by focusing on our people’s well-being, we can achieve greater success as an organization.”

The newly established Human Happiness Centre will play a crucial role in this vision, overseeing not only recruitment and employee management but also embedding happiness into the core of the organizational strategy.

This change marks a new chapter in Bronet Group’s journey to becoming a leader in both business excellence and employee satisfaction. The Human Happiness Centre will introduce a variety of innovative programs designed to enhance employee well-being and engagement. These initiatives include:

1. Retirement Plan: Comprehensive retirement plans to ensure financial security for employees as they transition into their later years, allowing them to enjoy a fulfilling retirement. 2. Healthy Habits Promotion: Programs that encourage savings habits, daily exercise, and proper hydration. These initiatives aim to foster a culture of wellness, promoting overall health and productivity. 3. Affordable Insurance Plans: Back home insurance options for employees’ loved ones at reasonable costs, providing peace of mind and financial security for families. 4. Work-Life Balance Initiatives: Flexible work arrangements and resources to help employees manage their professional and personal lives effectively, reducing stress and increasing job satisfaction. 5. Mental Health Support: Access to mental health resources, including counseling and wellness programs, to support employees’ emotional well-being.

6. Continuous Development Opportunities: Training and development programs to help employees grow both personally and professionally, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.