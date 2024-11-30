Sat, Nov 30, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 28, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE exempts over 1,200 citizens from paying debt worth Dh401.8 million

This comes in implementation of the directives of the UAE President

Published: Sat 30 Nov 2024, 2:27 PM

Updated: Sat 30 Nov 2024, 3:06 PM

  • By
  • WAM

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Authorities in UAE have exempted 1277 citizens from their debts, amounting to Dh401,791,531.

This comes in implementation of the directives of the UAE President, and with the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, to stamp out all obstacles met by Emirati citizens and ensure social welfare and economic well-being in society.

The exemption was announced by the Nationals Defaulted Debts Settlement Fund (NDDSF), in cooperation with 18 banks and financial institutions in the country.

On this occasion, Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Minister of State and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the NDDSF, underscored the leadership's commitment to citizens' welfare under President Sheikh Mohamed.

He also praised Sheikh Mansour's dedication to the fund, which aids various beneficiaries, including low-income individuals, retirees, and senior citizens.

Al Suwaidi commended banks and financial institutions for their role in debt settlements, contributing to societal stability and citizens' wellbeing.

The list of participants in this initiative includes 19 banks and entities, namely Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) Group, Al Hilal Bank, Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Sharjah Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Etisalat, Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade, Emirates Islamic Bank, United Arab Bank, HSBC, RAK Bank, Amlak Finance, National Bank of Umm Al Quwain, Citibank, and Standard Chartered.

Banks, financial institutions and national companies officials expressed their pleasure and pride in taking part in this national initiative through the Debt Settlement Fund to serve the interests of citizens and society.

The amounts are as follows:

AmountBanks and institutions
97,120,327Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Group
72,346,493Emirates NBD Bank
64,616,555Mashreq Bank
60,256,377First Abu Dhabi Bank
46,253,296Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
22,417,814Sharjah Islamic Bank
11,880,796Dubai Islamic Bank
7,592,962Commercial Bank of Dubai
5,551,509Emirates Telecommunications Group
3,057,495Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade
2,232,899Emirates Islamic Bank
1,938,144United Arab Bank
1,868,227HSBC Bank
1,865,805National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah
1,609,608Amlak Finance Company
487,000National Bank of Umm Al Quwain
409,715Citibank
286,509Standard Chartered Bank

