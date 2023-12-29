UAE: e& ends talks to hike stake in Saudi telecom service Mobily

South Korea will remove tariffs on almost 90% of all items
The UAE telecoms group e& (EAND.AD) said on Friday it had ended talks to raise its stake in Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) (7020.SE) to 50 per cent and one share (7020.SE).
"Emirates Telecommunications Group Co e& has terminated discussions regarding a possible increase in its shareholding in Mobily," e& said in a company filing on the Abu Dhabi exchange.
"Following a period of engagement, a way forward to conclude the potential transaction could not be determined. Hence, e& has now decided not to pursue the financial transaction."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Formerly called Etisalat, e& is Mobily's biggest shareholder with a 27.99 per cent stake. In March last year, e& made the offer to raise its stake and suggested a price of 47 riyals ($12.53) per share.
E& said it will continue to focus on supporting Mobily as its major shareholder and remains positive about the company's future within the rapidly growing Saudi market.
ALSO READ:
South Korea will remove tariffs on almost 90% of all items
Industry leaders peer into the crystal ball on the possible scenarios
S&P 500 inching closer to its all-time high
Move expected to provide a major boost to local gold exporters
Move takes into account shift in consumer trends
Three Mazda experts from Japan flew in specifically for the service drive
AD Ports, RSPA sign agreement to develop and operate multipurpose terminal in Safaga Port
Manchester United rises as Jim Ratcliffe takes 25% stake