UAE: Dh700,000 in grants, funding up for grabs at startup competition in Sharjah

Photos: Supplied

Startups and visionary entrepreneurs worldwide are invited to take part in a Sharjah competition, where Dh700,000 in grants and funding are up for grabs.

The Startup Pitch Competition will be held as part of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2025.

Selected candidates will present their innovative ideas to a panel of investors that could grant them "immediate funding".

Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), this year’s edition is in partnership with ‘1Tank’, an initiative under the community group ‘1trepreneur’.

The competition will focus on four tracks: EdTech, Sustainability, Creative Industries, and Tech and Industry 4.0, organisers announced on Friday.

“Based on the applications received, 16 visionary entrepreneurs will be shortlisted and compete for a share of the Dh200,000 prize pool live at Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), taking place from February 1 to 2.

“The Dh700,000 is divided into Dh200,000 in grants and up to 500,000 in funding. Winners will also benefit from free flight tickets provided by Air Arabia,” the organisers added.

Each track offers a substantial Dh50,000 grant, plus access to experts and experienced founders within the Sheraa ecosystem.

Judges and investors will be shortlisting four startups per track. The selected entrepreneurs will be given three minutes to pitch their business ideas live at SEF 2025 followed by a Q and A session.

How to join Applicants must submit their pitch decks, company profiles, and a brief video introduction by January 26 via https://sharjahef.com/pitch-track/. "This competition cultivates a new generation of exceptional entrepreneurs who dare to challenge the status quo and stands as a testament to our vision at Sheraa. We are dedicated to empowering innovative thinkers with the resources needed to transform industries, make a meaningful difference, and reshape the future of entrepreneurship, showcasing Sharjah as a leading hub for innovation and enterprise," said Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa. "This competition amplifies our commitment to supporting innovation while empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into impactful realities," added Jimmy James, co-founder of 1trepreneur.