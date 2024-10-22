UAE: Dh5-billion luxury residence unveiled at Dubai Harbour

Photo: WAM

Arada has unveiled W Residences at Dubai Harbour, a new three-tower luxury seafront development with a world-class array of amenities located in the heart of one of Dubai's most popular and in-demand districts.

Launched in collaboration with Marriott International, over 400 apartments in the complex have now gone on sale.

Set to be completed in 2027 and with LEED Silver-certified design, W Residences at Dubai Harbour will offer luxury marina living with breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline.

The design of the 40-storey complex is inspired by its surroundings, connecting the promenade, harbour, and sky to reflect the unique seafront and urban landscape.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, said, "W Residences at Dubai Harbour brings together the development and design expertise of Arada and the vibrant urban energy of the W Hotels brand by Marriott International, producing another new luxury destination for Dubai's iconic skyline. We look forward to working closely with our partners to bring this exceptional new project to life."

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development - EMEA at Marriott International, said, "We are excited about Marriott International's collaboration with Arada to launch W Residences at Dubai Harbour, which will bring the magnetic lifestyle of the W brand to the desirable waterfront destination of Dubai Harbour."