UAE corporate tax: New Dh10,000 fine announced for late registration

The cabinet decision will come into effect on March 1

by

Web Desk
Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 4:43 PM

Last updated: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 5:16 PM

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday announced a new Dh10,000 fine for those who register for corporate tax late.

The penalty was introduced to encourage taxpayers to comply with tax regulations, and register in a timely fashion. The penalty amount for late tax registration is aligned with the penalty associated with late registration for excise tax and value added tax.

The Cabinet Decision No. 10 of 2024, which was announced today, amends the schedule of violations and administrative penalties of Cabinet Decision No. 75 of 2023.

The latter specified administrative penalties that would be imposed by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) for violations related to the application of the Corporate Tax Law. Those penalties came into effect from August 1, 2023.

The new fine will come into effect on March 1, 2024.

