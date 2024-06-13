UAE companies could double down on wellness — inside and outside their walls

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 9:39 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 11:46 AM

Organizations across the UAE have been actively raising the bar for employee well-being and community engagement. Moreover, researchers have found that 92% of consumers prefer to buy from companies that promote such causes. The wellness of employees and the ESG risks of the company are foremost among the priorities for executives in the region today.

Over the recent months, ORO24, a real estate development company, has put up a good blueprint on how to handle such priorities. At the Employee Happiness Awards (EHA) held earlier this month, ORO24 won a Gold award each, in the ‘Best Workspace Design’ and ‘Best Community Impact Initiatives’ categories. The awards position OR024 at the forefront of adopting practices that support a healthy and productive work environment.

ORO24’s headquarters, spread across 17,000 square feet, is designed with a keen understanding of human emotions, aimed at fostering creativity and efficiency. This includes a multipurpose space with a restaurant, a multi-cuisine chef, a cinema, a library, a gym, in house radio, a dining area, in house cafe, a karaoke space, staff nurse and dedicated prayer areas for both men and women.

“Creating a workspace that inspires creativity and supports the well-being of our employees has always been at the heart of what we do at ORO24,” said Aaliya Rahman, Managing Direcror, ORO24 Developments. “It is an exciting time to be doing business in this region as more and more companies prioritize well-being within and outside their walls. I’m sure we will keep each other on our toes in the years to come. Being recognized at the EHA is a big honour for us.”

The company has made substantial contributions, including Dh10 million to the Mothers’ Endowment Campaign, which aims to provide education to millions. It has also pledged a fully paid real estate unit in each new project to the AWQAF scheme, supporting education, widows, orphans, and prisoner releases, and contributing to the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives to serve 1 billion meals during Ramadan. Jatin Deepchandani, CEO of Plan3Media, the organizer of Employee Happiness Awards and a leading event management company known for championing a merit-based awards culture in the region, praised ORO24’s efforts. “We know that businesses in the UAE are doing fantastic work in putting people first — both within their companies and in the communities they operate in. We recognized the need for a platform that truly celebrates merit and genuine achievement, as they are a critical aspect of what makes this region so alluring to operate in,” Deepchandani said. “Recognizing good work is key to moving the needle on today’s corporate priorities like employee well-being and experience, and we hope ORO24’s excellence inspires others.”

The UAE is currently attracting more worldwide talent than ever. In this era of opportunity and ambition, companies are increasingly recognizing that top-class facilities and social responsibility are non-negotiables. ORO24’s recognition could be a timely reminder for corporates about how the need to create a sustainable and inclusive future is gradually becoming mainstream.