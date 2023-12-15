UAE

UAE Central Bank revokes licence of insurance broker

The sanction was meted out after a probe revealed that the company failed to comply with its regulatory obligations

By WAM

File photo
File photo

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 11:56 AM

Last updated: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 11:57 AM

The licence of Cogent Insurance Broker (Cogent) has been revoked and its name struck off the registry, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced on Thursday.

The sanction was meted out after a CBUAE probe revealed that Cogent had a weak compliance framework and failed to comply with its regulatory obligations.

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurance companies and insurance-related professionals abide by the UAE laws, regulations and standards adopted by the CBUAE. This to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the insurance industry and the UAE's financial system.

