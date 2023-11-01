UAE central bank keeps Base Rate steady

Apex bank follows Fed decision to hold rates at 5.4%

Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 10:17 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 10:26 PM

The Central Bank of the UAE announced on Wednesday that it has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) without change at 5.40 per cent.

This follows the US Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain interest rates at a 22-year high.

The US Federal Reserve held its benchmark rates steady on Wednesday, despite the economy continuing to show signs of strength and the job market remaining resilient.

The Fed held its rate within the 5.25%-5.50% range, that was set at its meeting in July.

ALSO READ: