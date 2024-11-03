UAE builder expands into North America

Abdulrahim Mohammed Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Chairman of Al Zarooni Developments

Al Zarooni Developments, a major player in the UAE’s real estate industry, recently expanded into North America with landmark projects that showcase its commitment to quality and sustainable growth. In Seattle, the company completed Tower 12, a 16-story hotel and residential property that blends urban luxury with thoughtful design in downtown’s vibrant core. In Kansas City, the Falcon Ridge development combines three golf courses with luxury housing, offering a unique fusion of sport, leisure, and upscale living. On Vancouver Island in Comox Valley, the Cayet Lands project is a 100-acre master-planned community emphasizing sustainability and harmony with the natural landscape.

Additionally, in Toronto, Al Zarooni has established a high-rise residential project in Richmond Hill, featuring 610 modern units within a multi-story podium, meeting the evolving needs of the city’s urban residents.

Established in 1960 as part of the Al Zarooni Group, the company has been a pioneer in shaping the nation’s urban landscape, building enduring developments that reflect its values of integrity, trust, and community enrichment.

Al Zarooni Developments’ projects include Mercato Mall and Dubai Sports City. “Since our inception, Al Zarooni Developments has been dedicated to creating high-quality, enduring developments that reflect our core values of trust, integrity, and progress. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to building a better future with landmarks for tomorrow that continue to serve and uplift our communities. We are proud to keep growing with the Dubai landscape, building landmarks for tomorrow. By combining innovation with our deep-rooted heritage we will take Al Zarooni Developments to its next chapter, with new projects and community spaces,” said Abdulrahim Mohammed Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Chairman of Al Zarooni Developments. “Al Zarooni Developments’ journey has been one of continuous growth and adaptation, yet we are firmly rooted in the values and lessons that have guided us since 1960. We are excited about our future and committed to build on the foundation of our heritage by bringing new projects to life, which are not only functional spaces for living but also spaces that enrich the lives of its inhabitants,” explains Managing Director, Khalid Al Zarooni.

As it looks to the future, Al Zarooni Development continues to expand its portfolio with new and innovative projects across the UAE, with a new residential project ready to be unveiled soon.