UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Navigating related party transactions
Fees paid for "private clarification" of tax will be refunded in certain cases if the clarification is not issued, effective August 1, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) announced.
Under "private clarification", companies could submit a request to seek further clarification related to one tax, or more than one tax issued by the FTA. The companies had to pay for this service starting June 1, 2023.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
If the request was related to one or more than one tax, and the clarification was not issued, the full fee shall be refunded. If the request is relating to more than one tax, and the clarification was issued for only one tax, a part of the fee shall be refunded.
The amount to be refunded will be decided by calculating the difference between the fee for more than one tax, and the fee for one tax.
According to Federal Tax Authority Decision No. 5 of 2024, issued on July 19, the cases where the clarification is not issued and the fee will be refunded will include:
ALSO READ:
Navigating related party transactions
In recent years, Dubai has emerged as a regional and global hub for virtual assets
Income grew 8.7% YoY, supported by a net interest margin of 4.6%
Higher cost of Big Macs kept cash-conscious customers away
UAE investors will be able to choose and access a wide range of asset classes, sectors and geographies
More than 7 out of 10 consumers say they feel that the cost of everyday items is going up
Company's sustainability agenda aligns with the UAE's green goals
It is vital to identify the products that are subject to excise duty and categorise them correctly