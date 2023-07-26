Twitter's 'X' logo will evolve over time: Elon Musk

Musk has chosen the letter ‘X’ as the microblogging platform's new logo, replacing the iconic blue bird

AP File

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 2:43 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 2:45 PM

Days after replacing Twitter’s iconic blue bird with an ‘X’, Elon Musk introduced slightly thicker lines in the letter, only to announce the reversal of his decision and stress that the logo will “evolve over time”

Replying to a user who highlighted that Twitter’s “‘X’ logo is now more bolder and edgy,” Musk, who acquired Twitter last October, said, “I don’t like the thicker bars, so reverting. The logo will evolve over time.”

Earlier, Musk changed his profile picture to the new ‘X’ logo, which he described as a “minimalist art deco”.

A large ‘X’ was also projected on the building of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. Besides the logo change, now X.com redirects users to the Twitter homepage.

On Sunday, Musk announced his plan to rebrand Twitter. He chose the letter ‘X’ as the new logo, replacing the iconic blue bird. The change went live on Twitter’s web version on July 24.

The Tesla CEO’s decision to rebrand Twitter drew a lot of reactions from long-time users of the platform. A section of people called it “disappointing” and “a bad idea”, questioning the need for such change. The new logo also sparked a meme fest on Twitter where users poked fun at it.

