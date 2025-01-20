Top IKEA retailer warns in Davos that tariffs could drive prices higher

Jesper Brodin, CEO of Ingka Group. Reuters File Photo

For budget furniture retailer IKEA, the fewer trade tariffs there are, the better, CEO of Ingka Group, the biggest global IKEA franchisee, told Reuters on Monday as businesses braced for higher possible US tariffs under President Donald Trump.

"We, and I think probably all international companies thrive from harmonised tariffs, if you like, and actually, the fewer the better, because at the end of the day there is a risk in any country with tariffs that you need to, as a company, pass it on to the customers," Jesper Brodin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Inflation and high interest rates have had a "damaging" impact on consumers over the past few years, Brodin said, adding that he saw demand improving.

"We are quite optimistic about the outlook and we already see a shift where people are returning to, I would say, a normal situation when it comes to consumption," he said.