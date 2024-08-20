Time to sell? Gold prices in Dubai hit all-time high, surpass Dh305 per gram

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 4:35 PM

Gold prices in Dubai hit a new record high on Tuesday afternoon, surpassing Dh305 per gram.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K jumped Dh3 per gram to Dh305.75 per gram on Tuesday afternoon, an all-time high for the precious metal variant.

Similarly, 22K, 21K and 18K also reached an all-time high, selling at Dh283.25, Dh274.0 and Dh235.0 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,525.01 per ounce, up 0.86 per cent, at 4.10pm, driven higher by US Federal Reserve rate cut expectations.

Mohamed Hashad, chief market strategist, Noor Capital, said the past week has witnessed a notable rebound in equity markets, with the S&P 500 and the Canadian TSX surging over 6.5 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, from their August 5 lows. This resurgence appears to be primarily driven by two key factors: a continued moderation in inflation and a resilient economic performance, particularly in the US.

“Traders and analysts alike highlighted these factors as key contributors to gold’s surge. The metal’s performance was further enhanced by recent data suggesting a potential slowdown in inflation, which could pave the way for the Fed to adopt a more accommodative monetary policy. While gold captured the spotlight, other precious metals exhibited mixed performance,” he said.