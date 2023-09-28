UAE: Renewed your Emirates ID? How to avoid suspension of Etisalat, du, Virgin mobile services

You need to first understand the investment product and clear all your doubts
An SMS notification from Virgin Mobile flashed on my cellphone screen, prompting me to update my Emirates ID information registered under my mobile number. Failure to complete this process within 60 days could result in the telecom provider suspending the services, it said.
Incidentally, I had renewed my residency visa and Emirates ID recently, which necessitated the updating of my documents with my bank and my telecom provider. It's not just Virgin Mobile though; the UAE's two other major providers, Etisalat and Du, have also been urging their users to ensure that their expired Emirates ID details are updated.
Verifying and maintaining a valid Emirates ID is a mandate by the UAE Government. This is why a non-renewal may result in suspension and disconnection of linked mobile numbers/accounts, explains the official Etisalat website. It also advises users to renew their details as soon as you receive your Emirates ID to avoid any service interruption or disconnection.
Here's a step-by-step process on how to update your Emirates ID information for all three major telecom providers in the UAE, namely Etisalat, du and Virgin:
Before the customer begins updating the document, they must have the following: Customers must have a verified account on the UAE PASS app and valid EID on UAE PASS.
Through website
Through mobile app
Through outlets
Apart from the methods mentioned above, one can also update the Emirates ID information by visiting an Etisalat store. You can also update your Emirates ID information at a payment machine provided by Etisalat. Just follow the on-screen prompts.
There are three ways to update your Emirates ID in du. You can do it online on the du website or using the official du mobile apps, or by visiting a du store.
Through website:
Through app
Make sure you have the UAE Pass app and the du App installed on your phone.
You will be notified within 48 hours whether your Emirates ID has been successfully updated.
Through stores
You can also update your Emirates ID at a du store. Ensure you have all the documents, like the Emirates ID card and your passport.
If you want to update your Emirates ID or Passport, you can visit the nearest store (kiosks or Virgin Megastore). Make sure the ID is yours, and you must be physically present in the UAE to update your ID and passport.
Currently, the update option in the Virgin mobile app is unavailable. Although there is a dedicated section for this purpose, it will ultimately direct you to a message instructing you to visit a physical store.
All customers must have a valid ID as per Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) regulations whether they are a UAE resident or a UAE national.
If your Emirates ID expires, you have a grace period of 60 days to update it with your new EID in order to avoid suspension. At the end of the grace period, if you haven't updated your Emirates ID, you will lose your plan and the balance in your wallet.
If you miss the 60 days, you'll have another 30 days, during which you will be able to receive calls/SMS but NOT be able to make calls, send SMS or use data.
Thereafter, your line will be suspended; however, you'll have 12 months to update your ID to re-activate your account and the number. If you don't provide a new ID within 12 months, your number will be terminated.
ALSO READ:
You need to first understand the investment product and clear all your doubts
unified registry aims to double sector’s contribution to the nation’s GDP
Crude prices have fallen approximately 35 per cent from previous highs
If a person lives and does business in the UAE, they are a UAE tax resident
If you are wondering which one is best suited for you, here is what you need to know
Formerly called Etisalat, e& is Mobily's biggest shareholder with a 27.99 per cent stake