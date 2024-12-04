UAE: e& launches new SIM card for kids with free parental control service; plans start at Dh49

Those who use the standard e& SIM card can also get the parental control service for Dh30 per month — with a one-month free trial available
Photo: File used for illustrative purposes
Telcom operator e& UAE (formerly Etisalat) on Wednesday launched a special SIM card designed for children, allowing parents to keep their kids' online activities in check.
Available in two flexible monthly plans — Dh49 and Dh99 — e&'s Kids SIM card includes:
It can be obtained across e& UAE channels and activated through the e& UAE app.
Those using standard e& SIM cards can also avail of the new parental control service — which allows parents manage their children's Internet usage at home and on the go. Here are some of the service's features:
The parental control service is provided for free with the Kids SIM Card while other users can subscribe to it separately for Dh30 per month. A one-month free trial is available.
"Through this, we aim to enhance children’s online experiences with technology by offering an effective solution for parents to manage their Internet usage, protect them from online risks, and ensure their wellbeing with an easy-to-use interface and a wide array of features designed for children’s safety," said Khaled Elkhouly, chief consumer officer of e& UAE.
The new e& products were announced at the ongoing WeProtect Global Summit 2024 on combating online child exploitation, hosted by the Ministry of Interior on December 4 to 5 in Abu Dhabi.
