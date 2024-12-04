UAE: e& launches new SIM card for kids with free parental control service; plans start at Dh49

Photo: File used for illustrative purposes

Telcom operator e& UAE (formerly Etisalat) on Wednesday launched a special SIM card designed for children, allowing parents to keep their kids' online activities in check.

Available in two flexible monthly plans — Dh49 and Dh99 — e&'s Kids SIM card includes:

Local call minutes

24/7 data access

Free data to access educational content

Features that allow parents to specify which numbers their children can call

It can be obtained across e& UAE channels and activated through the e& UAE app.

Those using standard e& SIM cards can also avail of the new parental control service — which allows parents manage their children's Internet usage at home and on the go. Here are some of the service's features:

Content filtering to restrict access to inappropriate websites and apps

Screen time management for setting daily device usage limits

Social media monitoring to track children’s activities on popular platforms

Access to detailed online activity reports so parents' can review browsing history and app usage

Cybersecurity measures to protect devices from malware, ensuring a safer digital environment for the young users

The parental control service is provided for free with the Kids SIM Card while other users can subscribe to it separately for Dh30 per month. A one-month free trial is available.

"Through this, we aim to enhance children’s online experiences with technology by offering an effective solution for parents to manage their Internet usage, protect them from online risks, and ensure their wellbeing with an easy-to-use interface and a wide array of features designed for children’s safety," said Khaled Elkhouly, chief consumer officer of e& UAE.