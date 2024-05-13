30.5Gbps: e& UAE sets world record with fastest 5G speed

Photo: Wam

UAE's telecom network e& UAE announced registering the world's fastest recorded speed of 30.5Gbps on its live 5G network on Monday.

This achievement was unveiled during a demonstration held at SAMENA Leaders' Summit 2024, showcasing the successful aggregation of multiple carriers across high-band and mid-band spectrums (1600 MHz in mmWave and 300MHz in C-band), with network speeds reaching 30.5Gbps.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer of e& UAE, said: "We are thrilled to announce e& UAE's achievement of the world's fastest 5G network speed. With this accomplishment, we are poised to unleash the boundless potential of 5G technology, empowering innovative services and applications that will transform the fabric of society and the economy.

"Aligned with the UAE's ambitious digital agenda, e& UAE's continuous investment in its network and technologies underscores its commitment to delivering premium digital services. By adopting the latest 5G solutions, we are providing our customers with premium digital experiences today but also paving the way for the 6G era by 2030 in line with the UAE's recently unveiled 6G Roadmap by TDRA," Murshed added.

As the demand for advanced network capabilities continues to surge, e& UAE is poised to revolutionise the landscape of connectivity in the UAE. This vision integrates state-of-the-art technologies and innovative services, including network slicing, private 5G network, RedCap, mobile VPN, and premium Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) leased lines, offering a superior experience for consumers, home, and enterprise customers alike.

e& UAE said in a statement that the monumental achievement solidifies the company's position as a trailblazer in the telecommunications industry, reaffirming its dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering connectivity solutions for the digital era.

