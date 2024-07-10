Telecom industry coalition to boost access to smartphones in poor countries

He was among the first few businessmen in the UAE who were granted Golden Visa in 2019
Telecom industry group GSMA announced on Wednesday a global coalition of companies, organisations and financial institutions that will seek to make smartphones more accessible and affordable for some of the world's poorest populations.
The coalition will consist of mobile operators and vendors, and global institutions such as the World Bank Group, the United Nations' agency ITU and the WEF Edison Alliance, the GSMA said in a statement.
They will assess ways to lower the cost of entry into the digital economy for low-income populations, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, it said.
"Handset affordability is often recognised as the most significant barrier to get people online," the GSMA said.
It said mobile is often the only way for people in low and middle income countries to access the internet, with 38% of the global population living in areas where they cannot use mobile internet due to barriers such as high cost and lack of skills.
"The coalition will collaborate to improve access to affordable internet-enabled devices to close the 'Usage Gap', which holds back around three billion people worldwide from maximising their potential in the global digital economy," it added.
Heatwave, floods trim output in key Assam state, planters say; output seen down 100 million kg in 2024 from year ago, planters say
Big firms' pay hikes spreading to smaller firms, says BOJ; upbeat view may heighten case for near-term rate hike
The KSE has in recent weeks risen to a historic high surpassing 80,000 points
The ports of Corpus Christi, Houston, Galveston, Freeport and Texas City closed on Sunday to prepare for Hurricane Beryl
A weaker yen tends to boost Japanese exporters' overseas earnings when repatriated
The partnership will see Aeon upgrade its live operations with the latest Ocado technologies including what it calls 'On-Grid Robotic Pick'
Asian currencies were under pressure last week, with the Japanese yen falling to its lowest in 38 years