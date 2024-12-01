Technology can help you visualise your future home

As off-plan commercial and residential projects continue to launch expeditiously across the UAE and the wider region, a major issue for potential buyers is the design and planning of their dream homes. More than often, a two-dimenstional sketch on paper fails to capture the wholesome picture.

Turning this challenge into an opportunity, Australian-based, Lifesize Plans recently opened its franchise location in Dubai. Owning the world’s first patented, real-scale walkthrough technology, Lifesize Plans facilitates the visualization of construction projects in real time rather than imagining it from a blueprint.

“With life-size projection technology, we bring blueprints to life — allowing clients to enter their future homes, offices, restaurants, hotels, or retail spaces before they’re built. This immersive experience eliminates the uncertainties often associated with interpreting 2D plans or even 3D renders,” said Georges Calas, CEO, Lifesize Plans Dubai.

Decisions that once required weeks of back-and-forth can now be made in a single walkthrough. “Furniture placement, material selection, and even minor tweaks to dimensions — all can be visualized and adjusted before the building process even begins. This doesn’t just save time; it prevents costly errors and rework down the line,” Calas says.

In Dubai’s dynamic market, where time-to-market and precision are critical, leveraging such technology ensures projects are delivered on schedule and exceed expectations, Calas says. “It’s about creating a seamless process where everyone—from stakeholders to end-users—benefits. By choosing to work with technology like ours today, we’re building the foundation for a more transparent, efficient, and client-centric future in real estate, development, and construction,” he added. Georges Calas, CEO, Lifesize Plans Dubai For potential investors or homeowners, the ability to walk-through a full-scale projection provides unmatched clarity, Calas says. “They can assess the spatial flow, room dimensions, and even furniture placement in real with our furniture models, movable walls, and surfaces. This technology is particularly impactful for off-plan properties, where the final product can sometimes feel abstract. By giving clients a tangible sense of their investment, we empower them to make confident, informed decisions — knowing exactly what to expect,” he adds. In a market like Dubai’s, where growth and innovation are constant, buyers need more than promises — they need proof. Lifesize Plans Dubai offers an accurate, life-sized preview of what a project will be before its being built. “For our clients, which include homeowners, architects, designers, and contractors, this level of clarity fosters trust. When they can physically walk through their design on a real-life scale, it removes any ambiguity. Questions like, “Will this space feel too cramped?” or “Is this layout practical?” are answered instantly. This transparency helps everyone involved—whether they’re a first-time buyer or an experienced developer—align their vision with reality,” Calas says.

Integrating technology into the pre-construction phase isn’t just important—it’s essential. “It’s the foundation for smarter, more efficient development. Projection technology, for example, transforms the traditional planning process by eliminating guesswork and allowing for immediate collaboration between architects, designers, and contractors,” Calas says.