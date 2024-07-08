Why iPhone 16 is trending now: All you need to know about Apple's upcoming mobile device

Picture credit: Mac Rumors

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 2:00 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 2:18 PM

New Apple iPhone devices have traditionally been unveiled in the month of September. Presuming the same for Apple iPhone 16, we're just two months away from the launch, just two months away from queuing up for long hours at official Apple stores in Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

But there are leaks and rumours aplenty about the device's new features.

The iPhone 16 is rumoured to feature a new power-efficient display, better zoom lenses, an action button, and several new AI-powered features.

Ahead of the highly anticipated launch, let's delve into these rumours and leaks that will help us understand what to expect from the upcoming iPhone.

Increase in size

Multiple sources suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models are expected to have larger display sizes. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumoured to have a 6.3 and 6.9 inches displays, respectively. The dimensions of the iPhone's body will naturally increase, with both models expected to be taller and wider than their predecessors, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The bezels are also likely to be slimmer.

As for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models, they are slated to remain the same with the current 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively.

New buttons?

Reports suggest that Apple plans to add two new buttons to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. One button will replace the Mute/Switch and another is entirely new.

The Action button, currently on iPhone 15 Pro models, will be used across all iPhone 16 models. It replaces the traditional mute and switch button, and can be set to perform multiple functions depending on the user.

A new Capture Button will reportedly be located on the same side of the iPhone's power button. As per The Information, the button will be able to respond to pressure and touch. Users will be able to zoom in and out by swiping on the button among other features. It will be available on all four iPhone 16 models.

Camera and Zoom

Earlier this year, a collection of photographs published by AppleInsider showed 3D-printed dummy models of the rumoured iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. The images showed that the iPhone 16 has a vertical camera stack as opposed to a diagonal one which is found in current base iPhone models.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that a tetraprism lens will be featured in both upcoming Pro models, as opposed just the Pro Max model. That means, both Pro models will have 5x optical zoom cameras.

New colours?

There are mixed rumours about the colours of the upcoming iPhone 16 models. Ming-Chi in May shared his colour predictions for the lineup. On micro-blogging site X, he said that the blue colour option of the iPhone 15 Pro would be discontinued and replaced with a new rose model, which would be available for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. He also predicted that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in white, replacing the yellow model.