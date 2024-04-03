WhatsApp down in UAE? Users globally unable to send messages through app, web

DHL report shows that the UAE registered the largest connectedness increase since 2001 among 181 countries analysed
Thousands of users of the widely-used instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Meta, are experiencing widespread outages. Users globally are voicing their frustration as they encountered difficulties accessing the app through mobile devices and web browsers.
As of now, the cause of the outage remains unclear, leaving millions of users unable to utilise the platform for communication. Meta has yet to issue an official statement regarding the situation.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Downdetector, a popular website that tracks web outages, showed a spike in users reporting an issue with WhatsApp services.
Acknowledging the issue, in a statement, WhatsApp said: "We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible."
Dubai resident, Nasreen said she initially faced problems sending messages to groups. However, she soon realised she could not communicate with anyone through the instant messaging app.
Abu Dhabi resident S Jalil said, "All my messages remained undelivered; I kept wondering if the issue was my home telecom network or whether my phone lost connection."
Users took to social media platform X to voice their frustration and complain about not being able to communicate.
This is the second time this year that the Meta-owned platforms have faced an outage. In March, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Discord were down for many UAE users for over an hour.
ALSO READ:
DHL report shows that the UAE registered the largest connectedness increase since 2001 among 181 countries analysed
Trusity, one of the key contributors to the Takween initiative, aims at enriching Emirati students
Body to provide consultations and promote research
Volumes increased 36.9% to 4.8 billion shares
Al Zeyoudi visits International Development Bank’s headquarters in Dubai
Gross paid claims of all types of insurance plans increased by 12.8 per cent YoY to Dh31.1 b
Red Sea disruptions are anticipated to further impact volumes and rates in 2024
Final cash dividend of $1.625 billion to be paid in the second quarter of 2024