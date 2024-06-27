Partner Content By KT Engage
Vivobook S 15 (S5507) - AI-Powered Productivity and Fun for your daily usage
The Vivobook S 15 (S5507) is ASUS' latest addition to the Vivobook series. It combines modern style, great performance, and revolutionises your work and play.
Perfect for students, professionals, and everyday users, this laptop delivers dependable performance in a stylish and sleek design. With built-in AI and the Copilot + PC features, the Vivobook S 15 enhances the user experience by providing intelligent assistance and automating everyday tasks. Vivobook S 15 is the fastest, most intelligent Copilot + PC available in the market with a dedicated 'Copilot Key' for instantaneous AI support, ensuring seamless integration of AI-powered features at the tap of a button.
The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is an impressive laptop designed with the Snapdragon X Elite as a powerful processor featuring next-generation AI capabilities and connectivity, along with a robust 70Whr battery. This provides users with an outstanding battery life of up to 18 hours, allowing for extended productivity and usage without the need for frequent recharging.
Microsoft AI Features and Copilot
The Vivobook S 15 features the latest AI features, Microsoft's Copilot virtual assistant, which assists with scheduling, email management, content creation, and more using AI algorithms for personalised suggestions and task automation. Moreover, there are other significant Windows AI features that will enhance efficiency and elevate creativity to an unprecedented level.
Recall is a feature that allows users to save snapshots of their screen on Windows devices for easy access to previously viewed or created content. It is a coming soon feature through a post-launch Windows update. Live Caption is another feature that was introduced to provide users who are deaf or hard of hearing with the ability to consume audio content through automatically generated speech captions. Cocreator allows users to transform their sketches in paint into finished art in real-time. With this feature, users can start drawing on a canvas using the paint editing toolset and add a text prompt to describe their desired outcome in real-time. Lastly, Windows Studio Effects introduces new features such as eye contact enhanced, portrait light, and creative filters. Eye contact enhanced adjusts a person's on-screen gaze to align with the camera for a more engaging virtual presence.
Design and Build Quality
The Vivobook S 15 S5507 features an elegant design with a metallic finish, giving it a high-end appearance. The laptop's construction is sturdy, exhibiting minimal keyboard deck and lid flexibility. Weighing approximately 1.4 kg, this 15.6-inch laptop is relatively lightweight, enhancing its portability and making it effortless to carry from place to place.
Display
The Vivobook S 15 S5507 comes with a stunning 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1620) OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display has vibrant colors and excellent contrast, making it great for watching multimedia content, handling productivity tasks, and casual gaming. The narrow bezels provide an immersive viewing experience, while the anti-glare coating minimizes reflections to make the laptop more usable in well-lit environments. It also has an 89% screen-to-body ratio and Eye Care Display certification for reduced eye strain.
Performance
The Vivobook S 15 S5507 is powered by the latest Snapdragon X Elite processors, providing high performance for everyday tasks, multitasking, and even more demanding applications like photo and video editing. It has up to 32 GB of 8448 MHz LPDDR5X RAM, ensuring robust and efficient performance. The storage options include fast SSDs, which significantly improve boot times and enhance overall system responsiveness. With up to 1TB PCIe storage, the Vivobook S 15 S5507 offers ample space for your files and applications.
AI-enhanced features by ASUS:
- ASUS StoryCube: The ASUS StoryCube easily imports photos and videos from different sources and helps users search, view, group, sort, generate, and edit their media files efficiently.
- ASUS Adaptive Dimming & ASUS Adaptive Lock: These features adjust screen brightness to save power and protect privacy during conversations. The screen remains on when the user is attentive and dims when they are not. ASUS Adaptive Lock secures the space and saves energy by locking when the user is away.
- ASUS AI Noise Cancelling: The new ASUS Vivobook S 15 series features ASUS AI noise canceling, ensuring clear voice quality during video conferencing. The AI noise-cancelling microphone offers four modes: Off, Basic, Single Presenter, or Multi-Presenter.
Keyboard and Touchpad
The keyboard on the Vivobook S 15 S5507 provides a comfortable and satisfying typing experience. The keys are well-spaced with just the right amount of key travel, and the backlit feature is extremely useful in low-light environments.
Connectivity
The Vivobook S 15 offers a wide range of connectivity options including USB 3.2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI port, and a microSD card reader for seamless connection to peripherals and external displays.
Audio
The Vivobook S 15 features Harman Kardon-certified audio, which provides clear and immersive sound quality. The laptop's speakers deliver good volume and clarity, making it suitable for watching movies or listening to music.
Software and Features
"The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and ASUS's MyASUS software for system optimization, customer service, and access to promotions and deals."
Conclusion
The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is a well-rounded laptop that combines style, performance, and portability, enhanced by the addition of AI features and Microsoft's Copilot. It's an excellent choice for students, professionals, and anyone needing a reliable and attractive laptop for everyday use.
Availability
The ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC, featuring Snapdragon X Elite technology, is now available in Sharaf DG stores across UAE and Sharaf DG online platform.
Available at AED 5,499.